Woman stage protest outside MC office over building dispute

A Nayagaon resident today staged a protest against the Municipal Council President and Executive Officer over the delay in taking action against a five-storey building constructed adjacent to her house.
Complainant Monica Sharma, who protested outside the MC office along with her son, stated that a five-storey building had been raised in the immediate vicinity of her house, due to which cracks had developed in her walls. Despite approaching the district administration and lower courts, the civic body was delaying action against the offender, she claimed.
She alleged that Municipal Council officials had been calling meetings to discuss the issue but were cancelling them on one pretext or another.
Municipal Council officials, however, stated that a meeting had now been called on July 11 to deliberate on the matter.
