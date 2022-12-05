Woman steals jewellery of tenant, held in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 4

The police arrested the wife of the owner of a house in Sector 15 for theft of jewellery at their tenant’s house.

The suspect has been identified as Priya. The theft reportedly took place on November 28 at the residence of Puneet Singhal.

A case under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code was registered in this regard.

On receiving the complaint, the police scrutinized the CCTV footage. It came to light that the landlord’s wife had stolen the jewellery. She had been missing and her mobile phone was switched off. The last location of the phone was found to be Sanaur in Patiala.

The police recovered a stolen gold set and a chain from two jewellers in Sector 38. The jewellers have identified the suspect.

Yesterday, the police managed to arrest Priya. She was produced in a court, which sent her to one-day police remand.