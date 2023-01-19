Woman suffers bullet injury at Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 18

A 35-year-old woman jail inmate suffered a bullet injury under mysterious circumstances at the Central Jail here today.

As per information, woman inmate Rita suffered a bullet injury on her foot. She was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Ambala City. The jail authorities believe that the bullet was fired from outside the jail.

Ambala Civil Surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said: “Around 1 pm, a woman was brought to the Civil Hospital with a foot injury. The woman claimed that she fell after hearing a loud noise. When she got up, her foot was bleeding. During medical examination and X-ray, it was found that there was a bullet in her foot. As a result, she also suffered a fracture. She is undergoing treatment. The bullet has been retrieved and handed over to the Ambala police.”

Superintendent of Central Jail Ambala Sanjeev Patar said: “We were in the open area on the jail premises. All of a sudden, the woman suffered a gunshot on her right foot. The scene of crime team and CIA team are working on this case. The bullet might have been fired from outside the Central Jail. It was an SLR bullet. We have checked our ammunition and it didn’t appear that there was any misfire from inside the jail. We can’t say who was the real target. The matter is being investigated by the Ambala police.”

Meanwhile, Ambala Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said: “We got information from the Civil Hospital, Ambala City, that a jail inmate, Rita, who was in the jail in connection with a rape and extortion case, has suffered a bullet injury. The woman was in the open when the incident took place. A case has been registered at the Baldev Nagar police station under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.”

“All on-duty jail officials and inmates who were present there are being involved in the investigation. The scene of crime team, ballistic experts and other teams are working on this case. CCTV footages are being examined. The claims of jail staff are being verified and the matter is being investigated from all angles”, he added.