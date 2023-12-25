Woman tests +ve for Covid in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city reported one Covid-19 case on Sunday with a 43-year-old woman contracting the virus. The last case was reported on November 18. Recently, the Chandigarh Administration issued an advisory to residents in view of a surge in Covid cases in other states. The advisory included wearing of mask in public places. TNS
Burglars strike at two houses
Chandigarh: Two houses have been burgled in separate areas of the city. Harjit Singh of Sector 18 reported that gold and diamond ornaments were stolen from his house. A case has been registered at the Sector 19 police station. In the other incident, a woman resident of Bapu Dham Colony (BDC), Sector 26, reported Rs 22,000, gold and silver jewellery were stolen from her house. The police have registered a case at the Sector 26 police station. TNS
Youth arrested with heroin
Chandigarh: The police have arrested a 23-year-old youth with heroin. The suspect, identified Sarvan Kumar, a resident of Mani Majra, was arrested near the grain market, Sector 39, with 17.50 grams of heroin. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. TNS
Foetus found in Sector 45
Chandigarh: A foetus was found outside a house in Sector 45. The police said someone had dumped the female foetus in the lawn of the house. A case under Section 318 of the IPC has been registered against an unidentified person at the Sector 34 police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘In control of ex-officials’: Govt suspends new WFI
Asks IOA to appoint ad hoc body to run day-to-day affairs
2 jail inmates among 12 held in drug bust
15L intoxicating tablets seized by Punjab cops