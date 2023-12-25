Woman tests +ve for Covid in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city reported one Covid-19 case on Sunday with a 43-year-old woman contracting the virus. The last case was reported on November 18. Recently, the Chandigarh Administration issued an advisory to residents in view of a surge in Covid cases in other states. The advisory included wearing of mask in public places. TNS

Burglars strike at two houses

Chandigarh: Two houses have been burgled in separate areas of the city. Harjit Singh of Sector 18 reported that gold and diamond ornaments were stolen from his house. A case has been registered at the Sector 19 police station. In the other incident, a woman resident of Bapu Dham Colony (BDC), Sector 26, reported Rs 22,000, gold and silver jewellery were stolen from her house. The police have registered a case at the Sector 26 police station. TNS

Youth arrested with heroin

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a 23-year-old youth with heroin. The suspect, identified Sarvan Kumar, a resident of Mani Majra, was arrested near the grain market, Sector 39, with 17.50 grams of heroin. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. TNS

Foetus found in Sector 45

Chandigarh: A foetus was found outside a house in Sector 45. The police said someone had dumped the female foetus in the lawn of the house. A case under Section 318 of the IPC has been registered against an unidentified person at the Sector 34 police station.