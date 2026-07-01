Woman’s body found in bed box; 2 detained in Mandi Gobindgarh

Panic gripped the Sant Nagar area of Mandi Gobindgarh town after the body of a woman was found inside a storage box of a bed late on Monday night.

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According to information, the body was allegedly being transported by a man and a woman on a makeshift motorised cart. When the vehicle reportedly ran out of fuel, they left the bed on the roadside and fled. On finding the body inside the bed box, locals informed the police. Mandi Gobindgarh SHO Sandeep Singh rushed to the spot along with a police team and shifted the body to the Civil Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

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The SHO said two persons have been detained in the case and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the identity of the deceased as well as the circumstances leading to her death.