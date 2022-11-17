Woman’s body found in car parked in fields

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, November 16

A 30-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her car parked in fields near Shatabhgarh village this afternoon.

The body of the deceased, identified as Sapna Rana, a resident of College Colony, Dera Bassi, was found in the back seat of the car with no external injury marks. Eyewitnesses said a youth was seen fleeing the scene on foot earlier.

The police have taken the body into possession and started an investigation.

Inspector Deepinder Singh Brar said around 2 pm, they received information that a woman was lying unconscious in the back seat of a car in the fields. On reaching the scene, the police found the woman dead.

According to documents found in the car, it belonged to the deceased. The police suspected it to be a case of drug overdose. However, the cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem, they added.

The woman's mother told the police she had three daughters and a son. Sapna, a divorcee, was her second daughter. She had gone to Himachal Pradesh for a few days, while her daughter was staying at home.