Ambala: Woman’s body found in house

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 26

The decomposed body of an unidentified woman, believed to be in her mid-30s, was recovered from a closed house in the Kalal Majri area under the jurisdiction of the Ambala City police station today.

The body was found hanging in the house. The matter came to light after the neighbours complained of foul smell emitting from the house, which was lying closed for the past several years. The house owner reportedly lives out of station.

Ram Kumar, SHO of the Ambala City police station, said: “The body of a woman was found hanging in a house and it seems to be around 10 days old. The body has been shifted to the Civil Hospital, Ambala City, for identification purpose. The post-mortem report will reveal the exact cause of the death. The house is lying closed for several years. The matter is under investigation and further action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report.”

House lying closed for years

