Woman’s body found in Zirakpur hotel room

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 1

A 33-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room near Sigma City Chowk in Lohgarh area. The victim’s two children, aged 8 and 10, are missing.

The deceased, identified as Babita, 33, hails from Himachal Pradesh.

The police said the victim was staying in the hotel with her son and daughter, and a young man for the past one month. The youth has been missing since last night, said sources.

Zirakpur SHO Simranjit Singh Shergill said: “Babita was living in the hotel for the past one month with her two children and a youth, Suneet. The youth had claimed he had come here after selling his house in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, and that he would look for a new house after a few days.”

Sources said Suneet allegedly left the two children somewhere on Sunday morning and returned to the hotel alone in the afternoon.

He left the hotel around 11 pm on Sunday. When the door was knocked to clean the room today, the occupants failed to respond. When the hotel management opened the door using the master key, the woman’s body was found inside. The police found blood inside the room.

A team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Chandigarh, was called to scene. The police took possession of the body and started its investigation. The body has been kept at the mortuary of the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital.