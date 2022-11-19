Women among 5 nabbed for stealing shuttering material

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 18

The Panchkula police have arrested five persons, including four women, for stealing steel shuttering material from the construction site at a park in Sector 24 here.

The suspects have been identified as Maya Devi and Shobha, residents of Balmiki Majri, Ambala City, Jillo and Poonam, residents of Baldev Nagar, Ambala City, and Nirmal Kumar, a resident of Dappar Colony in Lalru, Mohali district.

The police said Arvind Kumar, a resident of Sector 21, Panchkula, in his complaint to the Sector 25 police post, said he was carrying out construction work at a park in Sector 24. The work was allotted by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran. He had laid the lintel of a building using steel shuttering plates. Some unknown persons stole the steel plates after taking off the shuttering.

A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

The police said the detective staff carried out an investigation into the matter. It was found in the CCTV footage that four women, along with a man, reached there in an auto and stole the shuttering plates. The police arrested the suspects on November 17 and produced them in a court, which remanded them to judicial custody. The police also recovered 10 shuttering plates and the auto used in the crime.