Women attacked by stray dogs: PSHRC directs placing the matter before Chandigarh MC Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, July 4

Taking suo motu cognizance of a news report carried in Chandigarh Tribune on July 4 (Tuesday) titled: ‘Two attacked by same pack of stray dogs in 32 days at Sec 28’, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) today directed the placing of the matter before Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

PSHRC chairman Justice Sant Parkash made it clear that the commissioner “may look into the complaint and submit a report by the next date of hearing”. In his detailed order, Justice Sant Parkash asserted the commission had perused the detailed news item published in ‘The Tribune’.

It indicated that two women morning walkers were attacked by a pack of dogs outside a public park in Sector 28 in two days. “The commission takes suo-motu cognizance of the matter. Accordingly, let the matter be put up before Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh…. A copy of the order, along with the copy of the complaint be sent to Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh by email and by post for compliance,” Justice Sant Parkash asserted. The matter will now come up for further hearing on August 1.

#human rights