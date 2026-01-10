Women can scale heights if they beat hesitation: Acclaimed doctor

From shaping generations of doctors through one of the world’s most authoritative textbooks on clinical medicine to now pursuing her love for singing, Prof Dame Parveen Kumar says Chandigarh continues to leave her deeply impressed. The co-author of the globally acclaimed Kumar and Clark’s Clinical Medicine, now in its 11th edition, said she was overwhelmed by the warmth of people and the cleanliness of the city during her recent visit.

On her third trip to meet old friends from Lawrence School, Sanawar, the eminent physician told The Tribune that she is now following her passion for singing alongside her lifelong engagement with medicine and education.

Born in Lahore on June 1, 1942, Parveen migrated to Delhi with her family just before the violence that followed the Partition of India in 1947. She spent time in refugee camps with her mother and two brothers, later living in China, where her father worked with the United Nations. After political changes under Mao Zedong, the family returned to India. When her father lost his eyesight, her mother took up a job at Lawrence School, Sanawar, where Parveen studied, before she moved to the United Kingdom as a teenager.

A strong advocate of women’s empowerment, Prof Kumar recalled that when she joined MBBS, there were only eight women among 168 students, a ratio that has now significantly reversed to 60:40 ratio.

A gastroenterologist and one of the first women consultants, she emphasised that women can excel in any field if they overcome hesitation. As a former president of the Medical Women’s Federation and the Royal Medical Benevolent Fund, she has supported less fortunate doctors, raised funds for healthcare facilities in Liberia and Ethiopia and donated all royalties from her books to charity.

Reflecting on balancing family and work, she said she took three weeks’ maternity leave after the birth of her first daughter and six weeks after her second. One daughter followed her into medicine, while the other pursued a different career and is now an executive in a firm.

Concerned about environment, Parveen is an ambassador for the UK Health Alliance on Climate Change and currently chairs the Board of Science for the British Medical Association (BMA).

Prof Kumar held the coveted posts of the President of the British Medical Association, and President of the Royal Society of Medicine and Vice President, Censor, Director of Continual Professional Development and Associate International Director for Education of the Royal College of Physicians.

She chaired the Medicines Commission UK, was a founding non-executive Director of the National Institute of Clinical Excellence (NICE), and chaired the BUPA Foundation for Research.

Dame Parveen Kumar further stated that she had co-edited a book on the Essentials of Global Health written by 127 medical students from around the world. Summing up her current focus, Dame Parveen said: “My main interests now are medical education and global health.”

During her visit to a blood bank in Sector 37, she was mobbed by doctors and consultants who were astonished to meet the author of textbooks they had studied for years, an experience she has encountered in Delhi as well.

Prof Kumar worked in the UK’s National Health Service for over 40 years as a consultant gastroenterologist and physician at Barts and The London hospitals. In recognition of her services to medicine, she was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2000 and Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in 2017. She was also the first recipient of the Asian Woman of the Year (Professional) award.