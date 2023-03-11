Women create ruckus at Haryana Secretariat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

Two women created ruckus and smashed photo frames at the Haryana Secretariat here today.

Sources said the duo reached the secretariat to meet Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. The minister’s staff asked them to wait since the minister was occupied with work.

Later, the minister left the secretariat and the women could not meet him following which they entered into arguments with the office staff.

The sources said the duo smashed photo frames installed in the corridor of the eighth floor. They also threw fire extinguishers on the floor in a fit of rage.

Security personnel present at the secretariat rushed to the spot. The women were taken to the Sector 3 police station for investigation.