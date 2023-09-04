Women cricket league in Oct

Chandigarh, September 3
The UT Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, will organise the Women’s Premier League (CWPL) in October, said association president Sanjay Tandon during the 43rd annual general meeting. The association would be also hosting the third edition of the Balramji Das Tandon Memorial Cricket U-16 Tournament.
