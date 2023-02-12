Women examined at medical camp

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 11

A medical camp for women was conducted at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s Basic Training Centre (BTC) in Bhanu near Chandigarh today. As many as 400 persons, including ITBP’s women personnel and their family members, were examined at the camp.

The camp was inaugurated by Santosh Duhan, president of the Himveer Wives Welfare Association of the BTC. Medical specialists, including gynaecologist and radiologists, were invited to conduct the camp.

The attendees were made aware of various medical and health issues concerning women and the ways to deal with them effectively. Various tests were also carried out on the spot.

A “Sainik Sabha” was also conducted at the BTC, which was addressed by Inspector General Ishwar Singh Duhan. Various service issues were discussed at the meeting, attended by all officers and personnel and the problems were addressed. ITBP personnel were also felicitated for their performance on the occasion.