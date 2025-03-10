DT
Home / Chandigarh / Women panel seeks report

Women panel seeks report

The Punjab State Women Commission has directed the Punjab Police to submit an action-taken report regarding the matter concerning singer Sunanda Sharma. Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the Commission had instructed an SP-rank officer to conduct an inquiry...
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:34 AM Mar 10, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The Punjab State Women Commission has directed the Punjab Police to submit an action-taken report regarding the matter concerning singer Sunanda Sharma.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the Commission had instructed an SP-rank officer to conduct an inquiry into the matter. Exercising its powers under Section 12 of the Punjab State Women Commission Act, 2001, the Commission had sought an urgent response from the police.

Chairperson Raj Lali Gill has stated that strict action will be taken against those found guilty of harassment or exerting undue pressure on the singer based on the findings of the investigation.

She emphasised that the commission will not tolerate any form of intimidation, harassment, or violation of women’s rights.

