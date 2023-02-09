Women Premier League: 2 Chandigarh girls to feature in auction

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

Two local women cricketers, Kashvee Gautam and Parushi Prabhakar, have been shortlisted for the auction of the first ever season of Women Premier League (WPL), claimed the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA). The event is scheduled to be held in Mumbai from March 4 to 26.

A total of 409 cricketers were shortlisted for the auction to be held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on February 13. The earlier auction attracted 1,525 players in total, but only 409 received bids.

From the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), Harmanpreet Kaur, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Kanika Ahuja, Neelam Bisht, Pragati Singh, Neetu Singh, Mehak Kesar, Komalpreet Kour, Muskan Sogi and Sunita Singh have been shortlisted for the auction.