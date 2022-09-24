Panchkula: Women riding two-wheelers sensitised to helmet use

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 23

In order to create awareness among women to wear the helmet while riding the two-wheeler, the Panchkula police today, instead of issuing challan, offered flowers and showed them a picture of “Yamraj”.

Raj Kumar Ranga, ACP, Traffic Wing, said that a special traffic awareness campaign had been started to create awareness among the general public to follow the traffic rules in district.

He said it was necessary for women to wear helmet as was being done by the men folk and added that Sikh women would be exempted from wearing a helmet while driving a two wheeler. However, the Sikh woman would have to wear a turban. He said if any Sikh woman was found violating the traffic rules she would be issued challan. Apart from this the traffic rules include wearing helmet, using seat belt while driving the car, not driving on the wrong side and not driving under the influence of alcohol or using mobile while driving. Make yourself safe and be a responsible member of your family by following the traffic rules, he added.

#Panchkula