Women & specially abled polling officials trained in Panchkula

Panchkula, May 21
The office of the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer provided training to officials assigned duties at polling stations — including women and specially abled officials.
DC Yash Garg today said the administration was prepared for the Lok Sabha elections.
There are 424 polling stations set up across the district. The administration has set up special ‘sakhi’, specially abled and model polling stations, he added.
One polling station for women has been set up in both the Kalka and Panchkula Assembly segments each — polling station-86 (Government Senior Secondary School, Pinjore) and polling station-61 (Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Panchkula).
Only women officers and employees have been assigned duties for the voting process at these two polling stations.
Similarly, two polling stations for specially abled individuals have been set up — Government College, Kalka, and Government Sarthak Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Sector 12A, Panchkula.
Polling stations-84 and 85 of Government Senior Secondary School, Pinjore, in Kalka assembly constituency, and polling stations-61 and 62 Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Panchkula, have been set up as model polling stations and will be decorated differently.
He said the polling teams of women officers, employees of the ‘sakhi’ polling station and specially abled officers were provided with detailed training ahead of the elections.
