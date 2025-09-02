DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Women’s ODI series a historic moment for Mullanpur stadium: PCA prez

Women’s ODI series a historic moment for Mullanpur stadium: PCA prez

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:57 AM Sep 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The newly built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mullanpur will host its first-ever international matches on September 14 and 17. The Indian women’s team will play against Australia during the ODI series, scheduled here, before start of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Advertisement

“We are proud to host the series, especially the upcoming historic match at New Chandigarh. This occasion represents a momentous chapter not only for Punjab cricket but for the growth of women’s cricket across India. The passion and energy that the fans displayed during IPL matches here reflect the vibrant cricket culture of this region,” said Amarjit Singh, president, PCA.

Tickets for both matches will be made available soon.

Advertisement

The facility is equipped herringbone drainage system, which allows matches to restart within 30 minutes even in case of heavy rains, and a total of seven world class pitches. The arena houses the capacity of 33,000 spectators.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts