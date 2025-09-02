Women’s ODI series a historic moment for Mullanpur stadium: PCA prez

The newly built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mullanpur will host its first-ever international matches on September 14 and 17. The Indian women’s team will play against Australia during the ODI series, scheduled here, before start of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

“We are proud to host the series, especially the upcoming historic match at New Chandigarh. This occasion represents a momentous chapter not only for Punjab cricket but for the growth of women’s cricket across India. The passion and energy that the fans displayed during IPL matches here reflect the vibrant cricket culture of this region,” said Amarjit Singh, president, PCA.

Tickets for both matches will be made available soon.

The facility is equipped herringbone drainage system, which allows matches to restart within 30 minutes even in case of heavy rains, and a total of seven world class pitches. The arena houses the capacity of 33,000 spectators.