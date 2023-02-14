Women’s Premier League: Mumbai Indians picks Mohali girl for Rs 50 lakh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 13

Punjab all-rounder Amanjot Kaur, a resident of Mohali, got a major shot in the arm after she was picked by Mumbai Indians during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction in Mumbai today.

Amanjot was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 50 lakh against the reserve price of Rs 30 lakh. The daughter of a carpenter, the 21-year-old all-rounder had been picked by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for the women’s team tri-series, involving the host South Africa and West Indies, in December. Amanjot, who studies at MCM DAV College, Sector 36, plays for the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA).