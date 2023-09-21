Women's quota Bill a ploy, says Congress leader

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 20

City’s Mahila Congress president Deepa Dubey today alleged the Modi government had betrayed the women of the country on the reservation Bill.

“The Women’s Reservation Bill passed in the Lok Sabha today will only come into force after the delimitation of constituencies, which will happen after the Census,” she said.

Dubey said India was the only G20 country where Census had not been conducted yet. “The Census was to be conducted in 2021? Don’t know when that will happen! How long will women have to fight for their rights,” she asked.

“The women reservation is not possible before 2029. What is there to cheer about as the city BJP is celebrating the development in a big way,” she said.

