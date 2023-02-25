Women's teams make foray into police band contest

Chandigarh, February 24
For the first time, women’s bands will be participating in the 23rd All-India Police Band Competition that is being organised by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at its Basic Training Centre in Bhanu near Chandigarh from February 28 to March 4.
As many as 28 teams, including five women’s teams, comprising 1,510 personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces and various state police forces will be participating in the event.
The all-women’s teams were from the ITBP, Border Security Force, Ladakh Police, Delhi Police and Jharkhand Police, said Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector General, ITBP. In addition, women are also part of mixed teams from the Sashastra Seema Bal and Rajasthan Police.
The competitions will be held in the categories of brass band, pipes and drums and bugle calls, with both indoor as well as outdoor performances. The event will be inaugurated by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.
