Won’t allow any illegal construction: Panchkula DC

Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma today chaired a meeting of the district-level committee constituted to prevent illegal construction and unauthorised colonies.

He directed all departments concerned to take action against illegal structures and encroachments and submit a detailed report within 10 days.

The DC instructed the Municipal Corporation, Municipal Council Kalka, PWD (B&R) and the Town and Country Planning Department to ensure that encroachments already removed are not allowed to reappear. He said strict action must be taken against anyone attempting to obstruct official efforts to curb illegal construction.