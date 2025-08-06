The State of Haryana today assured the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) that bar, club, or pubs in Panchkula would not be permitted to operate beyond 3 am, in accordance with the provisions of the Haryana Excise Policy (2025–27). The assurance came in response to a petition filed in public interest by a Panchkula resident, who alleged that several clubs in the city, were running well past the prescribed time limit.

In his petition placed before the Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Yashvir Singh Rathor, petitioner Ashok Bhandari submitted that clubs and bars in Panchkula were continuing to operate until 4.30 am or even later. The elderly residents and morning walkers were being disturbed by unruly crowds in an inebriated state, loitering near public parks and roads in Sector 5 and other parts of the city, he stated.

“These establishments routinely function beyond the prescribed time, raising not only noise, but also road safety concerns due to negligent driving by drunk patrons exiting the premises at dawn,” Bhandari submitted.

Bhandari told the court that he was not challenging validity of the excise policy, which permitted the sale of liquor in bars and pubs till 3 am after payment of a statutory fee. His grievance was limited to the “continued and unchecked violation of this 3 am cap”.

In response, Haryana Additional Advocate-General submitted that the police were aware of such complaints and had already initiated action in recent months. Two First Information Reports (FIRs) had been registered against establishments for violation of the excise norms. Besides this, 153 people found indulging in public nuisance outside such premises had been booked over the past two months and licence of one bar had been recommended for cancellation.

“We have instructed the Assistant Commissioner of Police and the area SHO to ensure that no bar, club, or pub is allowed to operate beyond 3 am. Any violations will invite strict action,” he said.

The Bench recorded the assurance from the state and disposed of the PIL, while granting the petitioner liberty to approach the court again in case of any fresh violation.

“We are assured that the statutory timeline prescribed under Clause 9.8.8 of the Excise Policy will be strictly adhered to by the state and its functionaries. If any further breach occurs, the petitioner will be free to seek appropriate legal remedy,” the Bench added.