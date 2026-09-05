Won’t raze lawyer’s farmhouse, Punjab Govt informs HC

The State of Punjab late Friday evening undertook not to go ahead with demolition of advocate Nikhil Saraf’s farmhouse in Mohali district. The undertaking came during late evening hearing before a Division Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court headed by Justice HS Sethi.

Saraf had less than a fortnight ago moved the High Court alleging that senior officers of the State of Punjab are involved in various scams, including “cash for transfers, cash for getting favourable policies, cash for tenders and such other illegal activities.”

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Acting on his plea, the High Court had earlier directed the counsel representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to place before it communications allegedly sent to Punjab DGP in the matter.

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The matter was brought to the High Court’s notice by the Bar Association.

It’s president Rohit Sud and other members were present during the hearing.

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Saraf later said in a tweet: “Extremely proud of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association to have taken up the matter in CWP (PIL) today. A special Division Bench was constituted to hear the matter. The Punjab Government has given an undertaking that no demolition will take place till September 11. The notice for demolition was pasted without even providing a speaking order.”