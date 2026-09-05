DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Won’t raze lawyer’s farmhouse, Punjab Govt informs HC

Won’t raze lawyer’s farmhouse, Punjab Govt informs HC

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:37 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Punjab and Haryana High Court. File photo
Advertisement

The State of Punjab late Friday evening undertook not to go ahead with demolition of advocate Nikhil Saraf’s farmhouse in Mohali district. The undertaking came during late evening hearing before a Division Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court headed by Justice HS Sethi.

Saraf had less than a fortnight ago moved the High Court alleging that senior officers of the State of Punjab are involved in various scams, including “cash for transfers, cash for getting favourable policies, cash for tenders and such other illegal activities.”

Advertisement

Acting on his plea, the High Court had earlier directed the counsel representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to place before it communications allegedly sent to Punjab DGP in the matter.

Advertisement

The matter was brought to the High Court’s notice by the Bar Association.

It’s president Rohit Sud and other members were present during the hearing.

Advertisement

Saraf later said in a tweet: “Extremely proud of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association to have taken up the matter in CWP (PIL) today. A special Division Bench was constituted to hear the matter. The Punjab Government has given an undertaking that no demolition will take place till September 11. The notice for demolition was pasted without even providing a speaking order.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts