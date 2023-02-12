Work begins on walking track at Sec 22 park

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 11

Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta formally inaugurated the construction work of concrete walking track in the Sector 22-B park here today.

The work on the walking track has been sanctioned under the Mayor’s development fund for Rs 3.72 lakh.

The Mayor said the work will be completed within a stipulated time frame and will provide ease of walking for morning and evening walkers.

Area Councillor Damanpreet Singh, officers of the Municipal Corporation and local people were among those present.