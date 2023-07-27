Work hit as revenue officials strike work

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 26

The District Administrative Complex wore a deserted look as employees and revenue officials’ pen-down strike continued on the second day today.

The protesters are demanding an apology from Rupnagar AAP MLA Dinesh Chadha for allegedly misbehaving with a tehsil office staff recently.

During Chadha’s surprise inspection at the Rupnagar tehsil office on July 18, visitors had faced inconvenience as property registration, mutation and other revenue department work was hit.

Members of the Mohali DC Office Employees’ Union said many of them had gone to Ropar to extend support to fellow employees and register their protest against alleged high-handedness by a public representative.

On local residents’ suffering, the protesters said they were forced to go on a two-day pen-down strike and the Ropar MLA was responsible for the inconvenience caused to the people due to their strike.

