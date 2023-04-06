Work hit as sub-registrar offices await notification

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, April 5

Hundreds of residents and applicants at the sub-tehsil and tehsil offices here had a harrowing day as their properties and land registration work was halted after the government notification for extension of the deadline from March 31 to April 30 did not reach the appropriate registering authorities on time.

On March 31, the Punjab Government had extended the deadline for public to avail of 2.25% stamp duty exemption on registration of land and property from March 31 to April 30.

The government had earlier given exemption of 2.25% in stamp duty charges on registration of properties and land till March 31, but heavy rush was witnessed at the sub-registrar offices with applicants complaining of non-availability of slots.

“The registration work remained stalled today as the officials said they had not received the notification till now. As such, they can go ahead with the processing of applications. As officials expressed helplessness, applicants stood in queues since morning in the hope of getting the work done, but to no avail,” said Manmohan Singh, an applicant at the Mohali sub-registrar office.

“This is the state of affairs at the highest level. On one hand they are asking offices to remain open on holidays, on the other, they cannot ensure hassle-free work in weekdays. In the name of giving benefit to applicants, people are being harassed,” said another applicant.

Officials said the Financial Commissioner Revenue had been informed about the matter and processing would resume tomorrow.