Work on bridge over Sukhna Choe near Bapu Dham to begin in December

To ease traffic congestion during morning and evening rush hours, work on a four-lane elevated bridge to replace the flood-prone Bapu Dham-Shastri Nagar low-level causeway over the Sukhna Choe is likely to begin in December.

UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha said tenders were being evaluated and the work would soon be allotted to the lowest bidder. Construction was expected to begin in December, he added.

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The route is frequently used by commuters from Mansa Devi Complex (MDC), Manimajra and Panchkula to reach the Haryana Secretariat, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Rock Garden, the Bird Park and other destinations. The existing causeway connects Sector 26 with Sector 13 (Manimajra), IT Park and MDC in Panchkula, and witnesses heavy traffic during peak hours. In July 2023, the release of water from Sukhna Lake severely damaged the causeway, which serves as an alternative route for commuters travelling to Chandigarh from Manimajra and Panchkula. The link had remained closed for five days.

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During the rainy season, the causeway has to be closed whenever excess water is released from the lake. The closure forces commuters to take alternative routes, resulting in long traffic jams on Madhya Marg.

The proposed bridge, estimated to cost Rs 16.63 crore, will be built at a higher level to prevent disruption during the rainy season. The project is expected to be completed within 12 months after the allotment of work.

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Officials said the project was crucial to ensuring all-weather connectivity between Chandigarh and IT Park, Sector 13, Kishangarh and MDC, while eliminating the existing traffic bottleneck.