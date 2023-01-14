Panchkula: Work on new ambulance control room underway

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, January 13

Preparations are being made to shift the ambulance control room outside the building of the General Hospital in Sector 6 here. It is being constructed at a cost of Rs 12 lakh.

The ambulance control room will be shifted between the police post and the Red Cross canteen on the hospital premises. A sum of Rs 6 lakh each would be spent on electrical and civil works. The work is likely to be completed within a few days. Referral system would be made operative from the new building.

Rampal, JE, PWD, said partition work was going on in the room adjacent to the Sector 6 police post where the ambulance control room was being set up.

At present, this control room is in the emergency right in front of the doctor’s room along with the registration counter. After the construction of the new room, all ambulances would be parked in front of the police post area, which is lying vacant at present.

The Health Department is also working to strengthen the referral transport system.

Dr Parvinder Singh, in-charge, ARTS, Panchkula, said the ambulance room in the emergency of the General Hospital would be shifted out of the building. He said a sum of Rs 6 lakh had been sanctioned for civil works and another Rs 6 lakh had been budgeted for electrical work. The work would be completed soon.