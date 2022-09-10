Work on road connecting Panchkula villages begins

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 9

Haryana Assembly Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta today launched the construction of the remaining 800-metre stretch of the road from Upparli Chaunki village to Nichli Chaunki on the outskirts of the city.

Gupta said over Rs 2.23 crore would be spent on the construction of this road stretch and it was likely to be completed within six months. He directed the officials concerned to ensure the use of quality material in the construction work. He warned that negligence in this regard would not be tolerated at any cost.

The Speaker appealed to villagers to inspect the quality of road work and inform him in case they found any irregularity.

He said in hilly areas such as Morni, every village had been connected by road. He also inspected a dharamshala site at Nichli Chaunki village and directed the officials concerned to complete the work at the earliest.

Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, MC Commissioner Virendra Lather, SE Vijay Goel, XEN Sumit Malik, SDO SS Dhanda and councillors were among those present on the occasion.

