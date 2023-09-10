Work on Sec 15 underpass gets underway

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 9

The work on the remodelling and beautification of the neglected underpass connecting Sectors 15 and 11 began today.

The underpass is frequented by the residents of the two sectors and students from some nearby colleges. But over the years, the underpass has been in a bad shape.

Area councillor Saurabh Joshi said a vertical garden would come up at the entrance of the underpass. The footpaths around it will be thoroughly repaired and get a fresh coat of paint. Kota stone flooring and glass mosaic tiles will be installed in the underpass. An amount of Rs 52 lakh will be shelled out for the project.

Joshi added, “The underpass is frequently used. Every nook and corner of our city should look neat and beautiful. So why ignore this historic underpass?”

He added that the book shops in the Old Book Market will also get new roofs. The old and damaged fibre sheets of the stores will be replaced with corrugated sheet roofing.