Work on storm water line begins

Chandigarh, November 23
Aimed at strengthening the storm water drainage system in Sector 56, the Municipal Corporation today started the work of laying a pipeline. Mayor Anup Gupta laid the foundation stone in the presence of councillors and prominent persons of the area. The Mayor said the work would be completed within six months of time period at an approximate cost of Rs 7 crore.
