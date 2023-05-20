Work on synthetic track crosses halfway mark, to be over by June

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 19

The city may get its first ever synthetic athletics track at the Sector 7 Sports Complex in June. The work on the project is halfway to completion.

Put on paper in 2012 The project to lay an all-weather synthetic track made of polyurethane was put on paper in 2012. However, the plan remained restricted to files for a year. In 2013, the film “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” gave a push to the project.

The UT Adviser had laid the foundation stone of the project in October last year. So far, the work related to pasting the first layer of the track and pits for shot put, long jump and triple jump, along with running area for the javelin throw, is almost complete. The second layer of the track is expected to be installed before May 30 and the marking of the ground is likely to be done by June 30 if the weather remains clear.

Meeting the deadlines If the weather remains clear, the work is likely to be completed by June 30. We are already meeting the deadlines, and the technical work is being taken care of at every step. An engineering department source

Floodlights have been installed and the lights will be tested for the next 10 to 15 days. "If the weather remains clear, the work is likely to be completed by June 30. We are already meeting the deadlines, and the technical work is being taken care of at every step," a source from the Engineering Department said.

A Rs 6.80 crore tender (with Rs 13.60 lakh as earnest money) to revamp the Sector 7 complex was floated last year. Earlier, a Rs 7.25 crore tender (with Rs 14.51 lakh as earnest money) was floated, but it was cancelled on July 9 after Chandigarh Tribune highlighted some discrepancies.

The project to lay down a synthetic track for local athletes had been lingering on for several years.

As per the actual plan, it was decided to build a full-fledged 10-lane track at the Sector 46 Sports Complex. However, the planning committee suggested acquiring some portion of the adjoining Sector 46 Post Graduate Government College for the project, which delayed the process.

Later in 2017, the department concerned again started planning to implement the project and after a wait of two years, the administration finally agreed to build the track at the Sector 7 Sports Complex.

Due to the lack of proper facilities, athletes are forced to book special slots for training at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, Panchkula. While the Sector 7 complex has a cinder track, the ones at Sector 46 and Panjab University campus are grass tracks.

Despite the lack of a synthetic track, local athletes have brought laurels to the city. Recently, a 16-year-old local girl, Shireen Ahluwalia, was part of the Indian sprint medley relay team that claimed the top position at the Youth Asian Championship in Uzbekistan.