The Drainage Department is strengthening Alamgir embankment after identification of two-three vulnerable points near it. “Both Ghaggar embankments at Tiwana and Alamgir are intact. Our teams are continuously monitoring the situation and are fully prepared to take immediate action if required,” said Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal while visiting the Alamgir and Tiwana sites this morning.

She informed that two to three vulnerable points were identified on the Alamgir side, and the Drainage Department was directed to strengthen them without delay. The DC further stated that the flow of water in Ghaggar in Dera Bassi and Lalru was below danger mark and there was no threat at present.

The DC was accompanied by Dera Bassi SDM Amit Gupta, Executive Engineer (Drainage) Khushwinder Singh, and Dera Bassi Tehsildar Sumeet Singh Dhillon. She also interacted with local farmers and assured them of prompt redressal of their concerns.