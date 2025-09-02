DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Work on to strengthen vulnerable points near Ghaggar embankment at Alamgir

Work on to strengthen vulnerable points near Ghaggar embankment at Alamgir

Both Ghaggar embankments at Tiwana and Alamgir are intact
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dera Bassi, Updated At : 03:19 AM Sep 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Drainage Department is strengthening Alamgir embankment after identification of two-three vulnerable points near it. “Both Ghaggar embankments at Tiwana and Alamgir are intact. Our teams are continuously monitoring the situation and are fully prepared to take immediate action if required,” said Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal while visiting the Alamgir and Tiwana sites this morning.

Advertisement

She informed that two to three vulnerable points were identified on the Alamgir side, and the Drainage Department was directed to strengthen them without delay. The DC further stated that the flow of water in Ghaggar in Dera Bassi and Lalru was below danger mark and there was no threat at present.

The DC was accompanied by Dera Bassi SDM Amit Gupta, Executive Engineer (Drainage) Khushwinder Singh, and Dera Bassi Tehsildar Sumeet Singh Dhillon. She also interacted with local farmers and assured them of prompt redressal of their concerns.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts