Work on walking tracks at 7 parks inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

The work on new toe walls and concrete walking tracks at seven parks of Sector 45 and 46 in Ward No. 34 was today inaugurated by senior citizens of the ward in presence of councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi and SDO Mrinal Dogra.

Gabi said the work would be completed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh. He said concrete tracks would be more sturdy and residents would not have to go far for walking and running. While most toe walls at the parks were damaged, some parks didn’t even have them.

Last week, the repair work of toe walls at all parks in Sector 45 was initiated.