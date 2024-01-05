Work suffers as revenue officials continue strike

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 4

A protest organised by the revenue officials — Patwaris and Kanugos — here, demanding timely promotions and the implementation of the new pay scale from 2016 onwards, has left those turning up for registration of sale deeds, high and dry. For a second day in a row, the patwar offices in Panchkula, along with many other districts of the state, remained empty.

The ‘patwaris and kanugos’ state leadership had called for a three-day strike that began on Wednesday. The revenue officials said that the new pay scale for 2016 was approved in 2023, but they want its implementation 2016 onwards. They also stated that the revenue department had failed to conduct the examination that makes employees eligible for promotions. They added that the state government has not hired new revenue officials for many years, which has overburdened the current staff.

A union leader said that the employees will continue the strike if their demands are not fulfilled. Meanwhile, the strike caused inconvenience for the people that had come from across the state for registration of sale deeds, as they had to go back without completion of the registration process.

Panakaja, a Jind resident who had come to the city on Thursday, said she was supposed to complete the registration process before flying abroad for a month. A resident of Hisar said that he had come to the Panchkula office to verify his land records but found that the workers were on strike.

