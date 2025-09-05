Work to bolster embankments, repair roads underway in Mohali

Heavy rain and fast current in rivulets resulted in soil erosion in several parts of the district, heightening the risk of flooding in Bhankharpur, Markandey, Alamgir, Tiwana and other areas.

Advertisement

In view of the flood risk, embankments are being fortified with sandbags and boulders and repair work at the Malakpur crossing of SYL canal on the Kharar-Bassi road will begin as soon as water subsides, officials said.

Work to fix the Nada–Khudda Lahora road in Nayagaon, which was damaged a day ago due to the sudden rapid flow in the Patiala Ki Rao, meanwhile, continued for the second consecutive day.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal informed that the Municipal Council, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Drainage Department and Mandi Board are working jointly on the restoration of Nada-Khudda Lahora road. Officials said the road would be reopened for traffic within a couple of days.

With Jayanti Ki Rao in spate, causeways have been damaged and road access on Jayantimajri Gura Kasoli Link Road was impacted.

Advertisement

Former Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma visited affected villages in Lalru area and assured support.