Home / Chandigarh / Work to bolster embankments, repair roads underway in Mohali

Work to bolster embankments, repair roads underway in Mohali

In view of the flood risk, embankments are being fortified with sandbags and boulders and repair work at the Malakpur crossing
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:51 AM Sep 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Villagers placing the sandbags and nets on the bank of Ghaggar river that was damaged due to heavy water flow in Ghaggar Bhankarpur in Zirakpur on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
Heavy rain and fast current in rivulets resulted in soil erosion in several parts of the district, heightening the risk of flooding in Bhankharpur, Markandey, Alamgir, Tiwana and other areas.

In view of the flood risk, embankments are being fortified with sandbags and boulders and repair work at the Malakpur crossing of SYL canal on the Kharar-Bassi road will begin as soon as water subsides, officials said.

Work to fix the Nada–Khudda Lahora road in Nayagaon, which was damaged a day ago due to the sudden rapid flow in the Patiala Ki Rao, meanwhile, continued for the second consecutive day.

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal informed that the Municipal Council, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Drainage Department and Mandi Board are working jointly on the restoration of Nada-Khudda Lahora road. Officials said the road would be reopened for traffic within a couple of days.

With Jayanti Ki Rao in spate, causeways have been damaged and road access on Jayantimajri Gura Kasoli Link Road was impacted.

Former Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma visited affected villages in Lalru area and assured support.

