Work to lay new sewer lines begins in Sec 15

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 30

Work to lay sewer lines for commercial and residential areas was inaugurated in Sector 15 here today.

Owing to a rapid increase in the number of eating joints in the Sector 15 market, the existing sewer lines had become insufficient to carry the waste and residue from shops and eateries on the rear side of the Patel Market, Sector 15.

As the existing sewer line bears the burden of both commercial as well as residential areas, the problem of frequent clogging and choking of lines had become a major problem in the sector. It also led to foul smell emanating from the choked lines.

Councillor Saurabh Joshi got the proposal passed to lay a new sewer line to separate commercial and residential areas near the Patel Market, Sector 15. The new sewer line would begin from Patel Market, covering bay shops, showrooms till cheap houses.

Joshi said: “Before the start of the project to revamp the Sector 15 market, excavation work to lay separate sewer lines is a must”. He said: “During my rounds in and around the sector, residents as well as eating joint and dhaba owners told about the often clogged sewer lines leading to unhygienic conditions around the eateries”.

The work to lay another additional sewer line also began near H. No. 3254 to 3290 in Sector 15-D.

Residents and shopkeepers thanked the councillor as the newly laid sewer lines would lessen the burden of disposal of waste, especially during monsoons.