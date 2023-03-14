Work to reconstruct back lanes starts in Sector 18, 21 in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

Mayor Anup Gupta today started the work to reconstruct back service lanes in Sectors 18 and 21 here in the presence of prominent persons of the area.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said the damaged back service lanes would be completely dismantled and constructed again with cement concrete. The newly reconstructed back service lanes will be free from potholes and weeds.

Gupta, who is also the area councillor, said a total of 3.61-km length of back lanes in these two sectors would be reconstructed at a cost of approximate Rs 1.12 crore within six months. After the work is over, these lanes would be cleaned once in a week as per previous practice.

The civic body recently handed over the work of repairing back lanes in Sector 1-30 to a private agency. The work started in different sectors in a phased manner.