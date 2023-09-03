Work to repair, lay sewer lines in Sectors 19, 21 gets underway

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

Mayor Anup Gupta today started two projects for the repair of the damaged sewer line in Sector 19 and the laying of an additional sewer line near the Sector 21 market.

The mayor said many complaints had been received from the residents of Sector 19 over the blockage of sewer line. During an inspection, it was found that the sewer line had got damaged at one spot, he added.

He said the repair work would be completed within three months at an estimated cost of Rs 9.75 lakh.

The mayor added that Rs 11.87 lakh would be spent on the project to lay a 233-metre pipeline and construct 11 machine hole chambers to address the blockage problem in Sector 21.

This will benefit not only the local shopkeepers, but also the visitors at the market, the mayor said.

Mayor inaugurates renovated toilet block

Mayor Anup Gupta also inaugurated a renovated toilet block in the Sector 21 market in the presence of office-bearers and members of the area market welfare association and market committee of the sector.

Renovated at a cost of Rs 18.30 lakh, the block also has toilets for transgender persons and a sanitary incinerator for the scientific disposal of sanitary pads.