Worker dies after setting himself ablaze at Kharar

A 49-year-old sanitation worker, Lakhvir Singh, died after setting himself ablaze outside Somdutt’s Landmark Apartments, a housing society in Sector 116, Kharar. He was reportedly upset over the non-payment of seven months’ wages.

The incident happened on October 22 and the victim died at the PGI on October 30, after which the police registered and FIR. The police have booked three persons —manager Gurvel Singh, Chuhad Singh and Municipal Council supervisor Gurvinder Singh — under charges of abetment to suicide and Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST Act at the Sadar Kharar station.

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In his complaint, the deceased’s 20-year-old son, Mannat, a resident of Santemajra, alleged that his father worked as a sanitation worker at the housing society but had not been paid his wages for the past seven months.

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He alleged that the three accused allegedly confined him to a room, administered electric shocks, abused him and made casteist remarks. The alleged harassment and financial difficulties had left him under severe mental stress, the complainant said.

Fed up with the alleged harassment, Lakhvir poured turpentine oil on himself and set himself ablaze outside the society gate. A security guard tried to douse the flames, following which he was rushed to the Sub-Divisional Hospital, Kharar. He was referred to the PGI where he died.

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The three accused are absconding, the police said. The deceased had four children.