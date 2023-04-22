Worker dies cleaning sewer line at Lalru

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 21

A 29-year-old sanitation worker died and another was left in a critical condition after falling unconscious while cleaning a sewer line in Lalru this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Jola Kalan resident Ravi Kumar, while Gurpreet Singh of the same village has been admitted to the hospital. Eyewitnesses said Ravi was the first one to enter the sewer line and fainted after inhaling poisonous gases that had built up inside. Gurpreet rushed to his rescue, but he too fell unconscious soon after entering the line.

Meanwhile, the men working at other points of the sewer line reached the scene and pulled the victims out using ropes. Villagers, including sarpanch, reached the scene after hearing the commotion.

The victims were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Dera Bassi, where Ravi was declared dead on arrival, while Gurpreet was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Handesra SHO Shivdeep Singh Brar said the police were investigating the whether the victims were wearing the safety gear or not.