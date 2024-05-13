Worker falls off 17th floor, dies

Mohali, May 12
A worker died after falling off the 17th floor of an under-construction building in Sector 82, Mohali, last night. Deepak Kumar, a native of UP, slipped near the lift area and fell down.
Fellow workers alleged Deepak was shifted to the GMCH-32 after much delay. “Owners of the company are not responding at all after the accident. No safety netting was put up at the spot of the accident, they alleged. Irate workers struck work on Sunday demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased and safety features at the construction site.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states
A total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary...
Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau
Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...
India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti
Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...
Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14
Alam’s aide among two arrested after recovery