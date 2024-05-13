Worker falls off 17th floor, dies

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 12

A worker died after falling off the 17th floor of an under-construction building in Sector 82, Mohali, last night. Deepak Kumar, a native of UP, slipped near the lift area and fell down.

Fellow workers alleged Deepak was shifted to the GMCH-32 after much delay. “Owners of the company are not responding at all after the accident. No safety netting was put up at the spot of the accident, they alleged. Irate workers struck work on Sunday demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased and safety features at the construction site.

