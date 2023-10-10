Worker hangs self in Sec 35 hotel’s kitchen

Chandigarh, October 9

A 40-year-old employee of the JW Marriott hotel in Sector 35 reportedly hanged himself in a kitchen of the hotel today. He has been identified as Bharat Bahadur, a national of Nepal.

The police said the victim left behind a suicide note, in which he mentioned his struggle with depression as the reason behind the extreme step.

The victim was found hanging with a cloth inside the kitchen around 12 noon. The hotel staff rushed him to a private hospital in Sector 34 where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“We are trying to contact the victim’s family in Nepal. The body has been shifted from the private hospital to a government hospital. Meanwhile, the statements of staff members of the hotel are being recorded,” said a police officer. Inquest proceedings have been initiated by the police at the Sector 36 station.

#Bharat #Nepal