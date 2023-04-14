 Worker held for theft at CTU : The Tribune India

Worker held for theft at CTU

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: UT police have arrested an outsourced employee of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) for theft. Complainant Yashjeet Gupta, GM, Chandigarh City Bus Services Society (a CTU unit), alleged Rohit (30) working in the Depot-II workshop at Industrial Area, Phase-I, stole some material. A case was registered at the Industrial Area police station and the suspect arrested. TNS

Woman’s gold chain snatched

Chandigarh: An unidentified scooter-borne miscreant snatched a gold chain from a woman on the road separating Sector 33/45 on Thursday evening. Sources said the victim, Merly, a Sector 45 resident, was returning from a church when the suspect snatched her chain. The victim tried to chase the suspect, but he managed to flee from the spot. After getting information, the police rushed to the spot and scanned the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area. An investigation has been initiated at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Pick up-&-drop off rates revised

Chandigarh: Pick up and drop off charges for commercial vehicles were recently revised at the Chandigarh Railway Station. Commercial vehicles such as cabs are now charged Rs 30 for up to 15 minutes. Thereafter, Rs 50 is charged for 15-60 minutes. The rates were revised by the contractor in view of the rush in the exit area of the station. TNS

Woman duped of Rs 1 lakh

Chandigarh: An unidentified person has been booked by the UT police for defrauding a woman of Rs 1 lakh. The complainant alleged the suspect posing as an acquaintance convinced her into transferring the money in lieu of some medical emergency. A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

AI Pilot held for cheating

Dera Bassi: A serving Air India pilot and Sector 35 resident Amit Saini has been held for getting an OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate by cheating in 2006. He was held from the Delhi airport on April 11 after a lookout circular was issued. A case under Sections 199 and 420, IPC, was registered at the Dera Bassi police station on January 18, 2022. TNS

NCPCR team visits observation home

Ambala: A team head by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member Preeti Bharadwaj Dalal on Thursday paid a visit to the observation home at Ambala City and reviews arrangements there. Later, she held a meeting with the officials of the Juvenile Justice Board, DLSA, Child Welfare Council and other departments concerned and asked them to speed up the disposal of cases related to petty crimes. TNS

Demolition drive in Barwala

Panchkula: The District Town Planning Department on Thursday demolished five illegal under construction shops and three DPC in the Barwala area. District Town Planner Jaildeep and Naib Tehsildar Barwala were present as duty magistrates. Jaideep said action against those eight illegal constructions was taken after show-cause notices were given to violators, but they did not remove the constructions. TNS

Panel members hear SC plaints

Fatehgarh Sahib: Devinder Singh, Member Secretary, Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission, along with two members of the panel Chandrashwar Singh Mohi and Poonam heard complaints related to the SC category and redressed these on the spot at Bachat Bhawan here on Thursday. On the occasion, Devendra Singh asked officials to investigate all complaints from the section of society in a timely and honest manner.

