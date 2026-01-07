Workers oppose Centre’s new rural job scheme

Rural workers on Tuesday staged a protest outside the SDM office in Fathegarh Sahib against the Centre’s new job plan that replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Act (MGNREGA).
The UPA-era rural job scheme was replaced by the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act by the BJP-led Centre recently, drawing criticism from various quarters.
Under the new scheme, states will have to foot 40 per cent of the wage bill, a provision that has drawn the ire of the Opposition-ruled states. The protesters said the new plan was not in the interest of the workers as earlier the Centre had reduced its share to 60 per cent, burdening the cash-strapped states.
The expressed apprehensions that the new scheme would further reduce job days as the states were already struggling with funds.
