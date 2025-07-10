Workers’ strike against ‘exploitative’ policies brings life to a standstill in Mohali, Panchkula and Fatehgarh Sahib

Workers from across professions today joined the nationwide strike to voice strong opposition to the central government’s labour policies. The protest was organised to demand the repeal of the four recently introduced labour codes, the enforcement of minimum wages and the strict application of existing labour laws.

A rally and public meeting was held at Ramdasia Dharamshala in Barwala, presided over by Suman and conducted by CITU district secretary Lachhi Ram Sharma.

A wide range of workers, including ASHA workers, mid-day meal employees, construction labourers and rural watchmen, took part in the protest. Employees from the Electricity Board also joined in. Several trade union and community leaders addressed the gathering, among them Lachhi Ram Sharma, Sangeeta, Mehr Chand Goyal, Sodgar Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Rameshwar Das, Jasveera, Labho Devi, and farmer leader Karm Chand Kami.

Following the meeting, workers carried out a procession through Barwala market to demonstrate their opposition to the government’s employment policies.

Protestors criticised the “hire and fire” model, stating it was pushing workers into extreme insecurity. They argued there was no assurance of minimum wages, fixed working hours, or permanent employment. Speakers further accused the government of benefiting large corporations while dividing the general public along caste and religious lines.

Sharma warned that the labour codes, gradually being enforced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, had already deprived 74 per cent of factory workers of their basic rights.

He described schemes such as Agniveer and the Skill Employment Corporation as examples of the government’s anti-worker agenda. he also claimed that the administration was attempting to raise working hours from eight to twelve and to eliminate permanent jobs altogether.

During the strike, workers raised several demands, including the withdrawal of the four labour codes, implementation of labour laws in all sectors, regularisation of temporary employees, and a guaranteed minimum wage of Rs 26,000 until regularisation.

They called for restoration of the old pension scheme, an end to outsourcing and the contract system, and expanded implementation of MGNREGA in villages with increased daily wages. Protesters also demanded the halt of construction worker registration cancellations and resolution of issues arising from the Family ID system.

PRTC and Punbus transport service also remained erratic in the Mohali district amid the strike as, leaving commuters inconvenienced. Commuters at Zirakpur bus stand, Mohali ISBT, and Kharar bus stop were seen waiting for public transport as bus service remained erratic and sparse.

Several union members of electricity department in Mohali and Kharar also struck work in support of their demands but electricity supply remained largely unaffected.

State and central government employees along with farmer unions also staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Fatehgarh Sahib, disrupted the traffic on the Fatehgarh Sahib-Chandigarh road.

They protesters raised slogans against the state and central governments. Addressing the gathering, state president of Anganwadi workers Union Harjit Kaur Panjola and leaders of different unions lashed out at the anti-employee policies of the government.

“The central and state governments are continuously exploiting employees and also reducing the facilities provided to them causing great resentment,” they said, adding that the Anganwadi beneficiaries have to undergo unnecessary red tape.

The leaders of the Pensioners Association and the Labor Party asked the government to pay their dues and initiate regular recruitment. The daily wage employees demanded regularisation of their services with proper remuneration and other benefits.