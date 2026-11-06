Workshop explores solutions to human-monkey conflict solutions

The Department of Forests and Wildlife, UT, organised a workshop at the Botanical Garden in Sarangpur here today to address the rising human–monkey conflict in the city. The event brought together wildlife experts, government departments, academic institutions and other stakeholders to explore scientific, humane and long-term solutions.

Senior forest officials, including Conservator of Anup Kumar Soni, Forests & Chief Wildlife Warden and Deputy Conservator of Forests Satyendra Maurya, led the deliberations. The department stressed that urban monkey management requires a shift from reactive rescue operations to proactive, science-based habitat management. Ongoing measures include improving tree canopy connectivity and increasing natural fruit availability within reserved forest pockets.

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Subject expert Dr Sandeep Sharma delivered a technical session on monkey behaviour, ecological adaptations and scientific management measures. Drawing upon his field experience, he discussed sterilisation, waste management, safe handling techniques, specialized cages and operational preparedness. He emphasised the need to eliminate the underlying factors that repeatedly attract monkeys to human settlements.

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During the interactive session, participants raised recurring concerns regarding monkey menaces in Sectors 22 and 27, the PGIMER, Panjab University and the Sector 26 market area. The deliberations underscored the need for targeted interventions at these identified hotspots, improved solid waste management, and discouraging the public from intentional feeding.

A key takeaway from the workshop was that capture, relocation or sterilisation alone cannot provide lasting relief unless underlying conflict drivers are addressed. Representatives of the Municipal Corporation, line departments, NGOs and Eco-Clubs attended the programme to strengthen collective efforts toward sustainable wildlife coexistence in the city.