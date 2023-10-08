Workshop of police officers organised at DC’s office

Panchkula, October 7
A district-level workshop of police officers and employees was held at the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police in Sector 1, Panchkula. It focussed on strengthening the investigation process of the police and the legal amendments, etc.
During the workshop, Deputy District Attorney Romil Lamba briefed the researchers and employees of the district about the nuances to be taken into consideration during investigation of crimes related to women, cyber security and ST/ST Act.
It was stated that punishment was given to a criminal only on the basis of the investigation process done by the police, which comprises collection of physical evidence as an important aspect.
Lamba also gave in-depth information to the police officers about the POCSO Act, bail provisions, NDPS Act, rape cases and legal aspects of drug smuggling cases.
ACP Surendra Kumar said that such workshops would be conducted frequently to improve the investigation process of the police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'
In Gaza, black smoke, orange flashes and sparks lit the sky ...
'We're at war': Israel after attack by Hamas from Gaza; hundreds dead
200 civilians die as Hamas fires thousands of rockets, sends...
61 years, 19 editions — Satwik-Chirag duo brings home 1st badminton gold
PM to host Asian Games contingent on Oct 10
62 missing in Sikkim floods found alive
Toll 30 I Bodies of eight Army personnel recovered, search c...