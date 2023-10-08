Workshop of police officers organised at DC’s office

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 7

A district-level workshop of police officers and employees was held at the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police in Sector 1, Panchkula. It focussed on strengthening the investigation process of the police and the legal amendments, etc.

During the workshop, Deputy District Attorney Romil Lamba briefed the researchers and employees of the district about the nuances to be taken into consideration during investigation of crimes related to women, cyber security and ST/ST Act.

It was stated that punishment was given to a criminal only on the basis of the investigation process done by the police, which comprises collection of physical evidence as an important aspect.

Lamba also gave in-depth information to the police officers about the POCSO Act, bail provisions, NDPS Act, rape cases and legal aspects of drug smuggling cases.

ACP Surendra Kumar said that such workshops would be conducted frequently to improve the investigation process of the police.

